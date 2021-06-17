 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian granted restraining order after men sends her diamond ring

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Kim Kardashian has filed for a restraining order against man after he sent her a package.

According to TMZ, the Skims founder filed the order against Nicholas Costanza after he sent her a diamond ring and Plan B in a package.

In the filing, it alleges that the stalker "has shown up to her property a handful of times this year, including once in February, and then again in late May".

Furthermore, he also "sprung up at her gated community, telling guards he was there to pick her up for dinner on one occasion".

The outlet reported that Nicholas has been "obsessing over her online by posting a bogus marriage certificate and bizarre messages".

A judge has taken the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s allegations into consideration and granted her a temporary restraining order in which Nicholas has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from the star with no contact.

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick drops $57,000 on another birthday present for Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick drops $57,000 on another birthday present for Amelia Hamlin
Enid Blyton declared 'racist' and 'xenophobic' by English Heritage

Enid Blyton declared 'racist' and 'xenophobic' by English Heritage

Prince Harry might give Princess Diana’s statue unveiling a miss, claims royal expert

Prince Harry might give Princess Diana’s statue unveiling a miss, claims royal expert
Jennifer Lopez felt 'crushed' after Ben Affleck split: report

Jennifer Lopez felt 'crushed' after Ben Affleck split: report
Jennifer Garner reluctant to let her and Ben Affleck's kids meet Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner reluctant to let her and Ben Affleck's kids meet Jennifer Lopez

Kevin Hart addresses decision to discuss scandals with kids

Kevin Hart addresses decision to discuss scandals with kids
American singer Diana Ross drops new single 'Thank You'

American singer Diana Ross drops new single 'Thank You'

Marvel boss Kevin Feige talks about possibility of WandaVision’s return in MCU

Marvel boss Kevin Feige talks about possibility of WandaVision’s return in MCU
Prince William 'has had enough' of Harry, Meghan's tiff with royal family

Prince William 'has had enough' of Harry, Meghan's tiff with royal family

Sheryl Crow talks about performing live music post-pandemic

Sheryl Crow talks about performing live music post-pandemic
Hilaria Baldwin discusses past ‘mistakes’ months after Spanish heritage scandal

Hilaria Baldwin discusses past ‘mistakes’ months after Spanish heritage scandal
Demi Lovato says they were shunning all gender norms while chopping off hair

Demi Lovato says they were shunning all gender norms while chopping off hair

Latest

view all