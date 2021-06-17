Experts address the ‘contention’ behind baby Archie’s birth: report

Royal experts and sources recently got candid about the real reason Prince Harry, Meghan Markle chose to divulge intimate details of Lilibet’s birth and not baby Archie’s.

The conversation arose among Royally Us podcast hosts Molly Mulshine and Joe Drake.



Ms Mulshine was the first to address the change and claimed, “We actually have the details of where the birth took place this time around. We didn't have that last time with Archie. It took a few months for that to come out. Now we know it was Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.”

She went on to add, “Which is adorable, like the hospital itself is so pretty. It's interesting to know a little bit more this time around."

At this point Mr. Drake chimed in and added, “I wonder if that's because they're on American soil. Here in America we can sort of get that news. But before, when Archie was born, it was a little bit of a different story.”

The duo concluded their chat by admitting, “I think we'll never really know why it's so different. It seems that there was so much contention around it last time.”

“Maybe they just didn't want to deal with the drama this time of everyone complaining that they don't know the details. So just get it out, which is totally so smart.”