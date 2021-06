Saeed Ghani (front Centre) sitting along with several PTI members at a meeting in Karachi on June 17, 2021. — Photo courtesy Twitter/Saeed Ghani

Several PTI members from Karachi, including former general secretary Sardar Abdul Aziz, have bid farewell to their party and joined PPP.

According to Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani, Aziz, along with several other PTI members, announced their desire to join PPP.



"#WelcomeToPPPFamily," he wrote.







More to follow.