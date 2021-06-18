Emilia Clarke says understands public anger over Game of Thrones' end

The Game of Thrones series came to a close two years ago but the fans of the American fantasy series are still critical of the end of the series.

The Game of Thrones finale could not impress the fans a bit as in the concluding season, Daenerys Targaryen played by American actress Emilia Clarke burned down the city of King’s Landing. The fans also did not like her character, commonly known as the mother of dragons, to die at the hands of Jon Snow.

Recently, Emilia Clarke has been again asked about the controversial conclusion of the Game of Thrones series, while she was out to promote her comic book M.O.M. Mother of Madness. The actress said it is “utterly impossible” to please everyone.

“I get why people were p***ed. I totally get it,’ Clarke said while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz. “But me being the actor, you can’t do justice to the character that you’ve poured your blood, sweat and tears into for a decade without getting on the same page. Do you know what I mean? So like, I’m not going to be there being like, ‘Fine, I’ll do the scene, whatever. So p***ed.'”

Emilia Clarke also expressed her displeasure, saying she is just an actress and bound to do what is the need of her character. "You have to turn up. You have to turn up and you have to… because why? Because you’re doing it for you and you’re doing it for her and you’re doing it for the show and you’re doing it for the storytelling. So, I’m an actor. I get given a story and I need to tell that story. Yes, I have a certain amount of autonomy over what flavor that might take, but the editor decides what it looks like, and the writer decides what I’m saying, so you’ve just got to go in and try and give it as much truth and honesty and of yourself as you possibly can," she added.

She said she also felt uneasy when she first read the scripts. However, she gave the entire discussion a funny turn. “Aside from what people were saying to me personally, I was completely largely unaware of what anyone was saying about anything, so when this kicked off, I kind of was like, well, I’m going to carry on doing what I’ve always done.’ Cause if you read everything on every Reddit page, I would have jumped out a window by now,” she added.