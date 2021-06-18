Britney Spears shares a video message about her possible stage return

Pop star Britney Spears, who has not performed live since October 2018, gave fans an update on her possible stage return in a video message on Friday.

The music icon has answered her fans’ most-asked questions in a video she shared with her more than 30 million Instagram followers.



To a question about her return to the music world, the 39-year-old said that she has “no idea” if she will ever wow the music lovers live.

After queries about her favourite business trip and her shoe size, the third was “Am I ready to take the stage again? Am I going to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again?”



She answered: “I have no idea. I’m having fun right now. I’m in transition in my life and I’m enjoying myself. So, that’s it.”

Previously, the super pop star revealed she will not make a comeback while her father oversees her affairs.



Her affairs have been controlled by a court-ordered conservatorship since 2008 after she suffered a series of public meltdowns captured by paparazzi cameras.

Britney Spears would reportedly address a court in Los Angeles next week on her conservatorship.