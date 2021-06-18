Kim Kardashian admits she owes ex-husband Kris Humphries apology

Kim Kardashian has admitted that she owes ex-husband Kris Humphries an apology.

The reality TV star opened up on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion episode saying that she attempted to reach out to him on numerous occasions to apologise how she handled their 72-day marriage and years-long divorce.

However, it seemed that he was in no mood to forgive her as he did not return her calls.

“I tried to,” she admitted. “I tried calling him for months.”

She also recalled an incident when she ran into her ex while she was out with her daughter North and pregnant with son Saint.

“I saw him and all of his friends got up from the table, we had the tables next to each other,” she said.

“All of his friends got up and said hi to me and he literally just looked at me and like wouldn’t even speak to me.”

Earlier in the episode she said, “I was so nervous to break up with someone. I handled it totally the wrong way. I fully broke up with him in the worst way and I couldn’t — I just didn’t know how to deal. I learned so much from it.”

She went on to say that the former NBA star did not want a divorce, rather an annulment so that their short-lived marriage would not be “on his record”.

“If I was mature, I would have wanted the annulment too,” she said.

“I wish I was only married once.”