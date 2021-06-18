Pak-Afghan friendship gate closed due to rising COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan

Photo: File.

PESHAWAR: Owing to a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Afghanistan, Pakistan has imposed new travel bans on the Pak-Afghan border and has closed the Pak-Afghan friendship gate in Chaman for bilateral pedestrian traffic.



According to Deputy Commissioner Chaman Tariq Mengal, as per the decision of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the friendship gate has been closed for two-way traffic from Friday, June 18.

The Deputy Commissioner said that bilateral foot traffic to and from the friendship gate would be suspended till further orders while Pak-Afghan bilateral trade would continue.

He said Pakistanis in Afghanistan can return while following strict coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and Afghans in Pakistan can also return to their home country.



However, the sudden closure of the gate has left a large number of Pakistani and Afghan citizens stranded on both sides of the border.

