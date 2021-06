Miley Cyrus asks to find backup dancers from ‘7 Things’ MV

On the event of her song 7 Things 13th anniversary, singer songwriter Miley Cyrus proposed a man hunt for the backup dancers who made her music video (MV) a success.

The singer proposed the search on Twitter via a ten second clip of her music video. The caption to it read, “where are they now? Twitter do your thing”.



Check it out below: