Ed Sheeran turns joker for 'Bad Habits' video

British singer Ed Sheeran is all set to release his new album later this month. The pop singer left his fans excited with a second teaser for his upcoming fifth album.

The singer shared a snippet of a new track titled Bad Habits on TikTok account where it received nearly 250,000 likes and was viewed 2.1 million times.

Ed is seen wearing vampire fangs in the short clip for his song that is part of his new album to be released on June 25th.

"Bad habits coming 25th June but I put the sound up on here early, enjoy," he captioned his video.



The singer seemed to embody Heath Ledger's Joker for the short clip which had a Gotham-inspired theme.

