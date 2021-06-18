Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for radio silence

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently came under fire demanding over £18m for 35 minutes of content.



The claim was brought forward by royal expert Phil Dampier and during his interview with The Sun, he claimed, “We’re being told they’re having up to five months off and people who are paying them a lot of money will expect something in return.”



“They seem to be using up a lot of ammunition very early and putting a lot of stuff out there in terms of deals and agreements with lots of firms. The question might be asked whether they have too much on their plate.”