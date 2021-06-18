DJ Khaled receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

DJ Khaled is the son of Palestinian parents who migrated to the United States

DJ Khaled has received the Hollywood Walk of Fame star 2022 along with some other artists.

A son of the Palestinian parents, Khaled was honored days after he released his new album "Father of Ashad" which was named after his son.

The musician and record executive's album contained collaboration with Justin Bieber and many other singers.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, DJ Khaled expressed his gratitude for receiving the Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame comprises more than 2,690 stars embedded in the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard. The stars are permanent public monuments to achievement in the entertainment industry.

