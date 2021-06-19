 
Saturday Jun 19 2021
Jessie J details her health struggles that have halted her singing career

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Jessie J talked about nodules in her throat that have disabled her from singing fully

British singer Jessie J is opening up about how her health struggles have kept her away from her one true love of singing.

In an Instagram post, the 33-year-old Price Tag singer wore her heart on her sleeve and talked about nodules in her throat that have disabled her from singing fully.

“I was asked to send a speech therapist a video of me singing something quietly, so she could hear my voice. The first song I sang was ‘I Want Love.’ Just hearing myself sing it and feel so vulnerable whilst singing bought me to tears,” she wrote alongside a video of her crying while singing.

Jessie further said that she hasn’t been able to perform the song since it was first recorded owing to “the pain I am experiencing”.

“Man, it’s been hard not singing. It’s literally my lifeline and my happiness. Being quiet is not something I’m good at. Or makes me feel like myself. Lord knows I’m loud af,” added the singer.

“To be totally real, to have your support and love would help me get through this faster I’m sure. I’ve always been honest however hard it feels. It’s important to be strong enough to be weak. Especially on a platform like this,” she said.

“I am positive I will find the reason to all of this soon. The truth is, I say it on stage all the time. My biggest lesson my whole life has been my health. And I’m in it. Living it. This is my real life and I know I’m being faced with this because I can handle it,” she said. 

