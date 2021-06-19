 
Chrissy Teigen snubs Micheal Costello's bullying allegations with bombshell statement

Chrissy Teigen snubs Micheal Costello's bullying allegations with bombshell statement

American model Chrissy Teigen is 'surprised' by designer Michael Costello's bullying allegations.

In a statement on Friday, Teigen rejected all the screenshots shared by Costello, declaring them fake. 

“No idea what the [expletive} michael costello is doing,” she wrote. “He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist. So while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here…” she later shared a photo condemning the designer's accusations.

Teigen's response comes after Costello claimed that the model blacklisted him in 2014 due to a misunderstanding.

“I didn’t see the point of living,” Costello wrote. “There was no way I can ever escape from being the target of the powerful elites in Hollywood.”

“I am not okay,” he continued. “I may never be okay, but today, I am choosing to speak my truth.”

