Chrissy Teigen snubs Micheal Costello's bullying allegations with bombshell statement

American model Chrissy Teigen is 'surprised' by designer Michael Costello's bullying allegations.

In a statement on Friday, Teigen rejected all the screenshots shared by Costello, declaring them fake.

“No idea what the [expletive} michael costello is doing,” she wrote. “He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist. So while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here…” she later shared a photo condemning the designer's accusations.



Teigen's response comes after Costello claimed that the model blacklisted him in 2014 due to a misunderstanding.



“I didn’t see the point of living,” Costello wrote. “There was no way I can ever escape from being the target of the powerful elites in Hollywood.”

“I am not okay,” he continued. “I may never be okay, but today, I am choosing to speak my truth.”