Miley Cyrus bags collaboration with international perfume house

Miley Cyrus recently took to social media and announced her new brand deal alongside Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum.

The singer announced the news of her new collaboration over on Instagram with a psyched caption that read, “It’s with happiness and honor I announce I am the face of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum.”

“I have felt like family for a long time in our collaborations which have always revolved around vibrant color, self-expression & unapologetic contradiction. Being tough in a soft environment or still in a chaotic moment.”

She concluded her note by thanking renowned fashion designer Alessandro Michele, “None of us are made with one ingredient. We all have different notes, some subtle and some bold. Just like Flora! @guccibeauty Thank you @alessandro_michele for the opportunity to represent”.

