 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth's 'Royal Family' account crosses 10 million followers

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Queen Elizabeths Royal Family account crosses 10 million followers

The official Instagram account of Queen Elizabeth has crossed 10 million followers.

The account shares photos and videos from the work and activities of the Queen and the Royal Family.

Kate Middleton and Prince William run their own Instagram account "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" while Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have their on account  "Clarence House".

Photos and videos of the senior members of the British royal family are posted on their official accounts before they are shared on The Royal Family" Instagram account.



More From Entertainment:

'Aquaman 2' : Amber Heard welcomed back to 'Atlantis'

'Aquaman 2' : Amber Heard welcomed back to 'Atlantis'

Kurulus:Osman: Actresses who play Bala Hatun and Helen receive award for their work

Kurulus:Osman: Actresses who play Bala Hatun and Helen receive award for their work
Oscar winner Cate Blanchett sees pandemic as chance for reflection on plight of refugees

Oscar winner Cate Blanchett sees pandemic as chance for reflection on plight of refugees
Julia Lester releases new Disney+ track ‘Home’

Julia Lester releases new Disney+ track ‘Home’
Demi Lovato dishes over the birth of ‘4D with Demi Lovato’

Demi Lovato dishes over the birth of ‘4D with Demi Lovato’
Demi Lovato touches on her ‘incredible’ family: ‘They are really trying!’

Demi Lovato touches on her ‘incredible’ family: ‘They are really trying!’
Jessie J unveils the true inspiration behind the ‘I Want Love’ MV

Jessie J unveils the true inspiration behind the ‘I Want Love’ MV
Jessie J releases MV for new single ‘I Want Love’

Jessie J releases MV for new single ‘I Want Love’
BTS releases ‘Butter’ live performance on Music Blood

BTS releases ‘Butter’ live performance on Music Blood

Latest

view all