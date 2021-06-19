Queen Elizabeth's 'Royal Family' account crosses 10 million followers

The official Instagram account of Queen Elizabeth has crossed 10 million followers.

The account shares photos and videos from the work and activities of the Queen and the Royal Family.

Kate Middleton and Prince William run their own Instagram account "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" while Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have their on account "Clarence House".

Photos and videos of the senior members of the British royal family are posted on their official accounts before they are shared on The Royal Family" Instagram account.







