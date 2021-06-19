 

US delivers protective equipment for Pakistan's healthcare workers in fight against COVID-19

A view of the more than one million pieces of critical personal protective equipment for Pakistan’s frontline healthcare workers and medical professionals, delivered to Pakistan by the US via USAID, on Saturday, June 19, 2021. — Photo courtesy US Embassy in Islamabad
A view of the more than one million pieces of critical personal protective equipment for Pakistan’s frontline healthcare workers and medical professionals, delivered to Pakistan by the US via USAID, on Saturday, June 19, 2021. — Photo courtesy US Embassy in Islamabad
  • US delivers more than one million pieces of critical personal protective equipment for Pakistan’s frontline healthcare workers and medical professionals.
  • Earlier in June, USAID delivered a shipment of protective equipment and fingertip oximeters.
  • Since the COVID-19 outbreak, US has delivered $49.7 million in COVID assistance.

Pakistan on Saturday received a shipment of emergency medical supplies from the United States Government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), in the countries' continuing joint effort to combat the scourge of COVID.

According to a statement by the US Embassy in Islamabad, "this latest airlift included more than one million pieces of critical personal protective equipment, which is necessary to help protect Pakistan’s frontline healthcare workers and medical professionals".

“Today, the United States is pleased to support the Government of Pakistan in protecting the country’s frontline healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19,” said USAID Mission Director Julie Koenen.

“During this unprecedented time, the United States will continue to work together with Pakistan to provide critically needed medical supplies.”

Earlier in June, USAID delivered a shipment of protective equipment and fingertip oximeters to be delivered to Pakistani healthcare facilities throughout the country, said the statement.

The donation also included $3.5 million in additional funding for local procurement of health-related supplies to support the overall COVID-19 response.

According to the statement, since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, the United States has delivered $49.7 million in assistance to Pakistan.

Last July, USAID provided 200 ventilators and trained more than 600 health workers in 64 Pakistani hospitals, the statement added.

In addition, USAID has improved and expanded laboratory testing, disease monitoring, case tracking in all districts, infection prevention and control, and patient care.

