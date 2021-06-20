Moeed Yusuf to represent Pakistan at SCO moot

A file photo of Pakistan's National Security Advisor Mooed Yusuf. Photo: File

Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf will represent his country at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at Dushanbe, Tajikistan on January 23-34, as per a report in The News.

The summit is an in-person meeting of the 16th meeting of the secretaries of the SCO. The Foreign Office said logistics were being worked out at the moment but didn't rule out the possibility of Yusuf attending the meeting via Zoom.

During the visit, Dr Moeed Yusuf may also meet his counterparts from Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and China to discuss matters of mutual interest, say official sources.

India’s and Afghanistan’s NSAs, Ajit Doval and Hamdullah Mohib have already confirmed their participation. All eyes are on whether or not a meeting between Doval and Yusuf will take place at the sidelines of the summit.

So far sources in both countries say that no requests from either sides have been made.

But the office of the NSA has confirmed that Yusuf will not be meeting his Indian counterpart.