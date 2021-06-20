 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jun 20 2021
By
Web Desk

People flock to Karachi's beaches to beat the heat, flouting coronavirus SOPs

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

The sheer volume of people at Karachis Turtle beach. — Photo courtesy Times of Karachi
 The sheer volume of people at Karachi's Turtle beach. — Photo courtesy Times of Karachi

Pakistan is largely ahead of a deadly third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The country, however, is struggling with its vaccination drive and has only fully vaccinated 3.4 million people. 

The recent wave and the vaccination numbers would suggest that the citizens would take care to avoid crowds and maintain social distancing.

However, Karachiites seemed to have completely ignored the government's call for maintaining precautions, even while being immunised.

Videos on social media of citizens, who thronged to the beaches of Karachi on Sunday, are nothing short of horrifying.

People had likely flocked to the beach to beat the intense heatwave. Temperatures regularly hover around 40 degrees and the humidity only exacerbates the situation.

However, one must question whether temporary relief is worth it if it can spark the fourth coronavirus wave.

More From Pakistan:

Govt needs to stop relying on charity: Shahbaz on vaccine shortages

Govt needs to stop relying on charity: Shahbaz on vaccine shortages
With powers to arrest people, FBR will only harass citizens, Miftah Ismail warns

With powers to arrest people, FBR will only harass citizens, Miftah Ismail warns
Centre has a liking for Punjab, KP CMs because they 'remain silent': Murtaza Wahab

Centre has a liking for Punjab, KP CMs because they 'remain silent': Murtaza Wahab
Pakistan part of the solution for Afghanistan, not the problem: UN special envoy

Pakistan part of the solution for Afghanistan, not the problem: UN special envoy
'He was quoted out of context': FM Qureshi on PM Imran Khan's OBL statement

'He was quoted out of context': FM Qureshi on PM Imran Khan's OBL statement
Rawalpindi: More than 400 citizens bitten by stray dogs within a month

Rawalpindi: More than 400 citizens bitten by stray dogs within a month
We will treat Aziz ur Rehman as a test case, says IG Punjab

We will treat Aziz ur Rehman as a test case, says IG Punjab
'India misrepresenting decision of ICJ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case': FO

'India misrepresenting decision of ICJ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case': FO
1.55mn doses of Sinovac vaccine arrive in Pakistan

1.55mn doses of Sinovac vaccine arrive in Pakistan
Another milestone: Pakistan's Mariam Nusrat Adil makes it to Forbes Next 1000 List

Another milestone: Pakistan's Mariam Nusrat Adil makes it to Forbes Next 1000 List
Coronavirus in Pakistan: 1,050 test positive for COVID over past 24 hours

Coronavirus in Pakistan: 1,050 test positive for COVID over past 24 hours
Police arrest Mufti Aziz ur Rehman, sons from Mianwali

Police arrest Mufti Aziz ur Rehman, sons from Mianwali

Latest

view all