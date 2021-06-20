 
Sunday Jun 20 2021
By
AFP

Afghan leaders Ghani, Abdullah to visit White House amid troop withdrawal

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

Afghan leaders Ashraf Ghani and Dr Abdullah Abdullah. Photo: File
  • White House says Ashraf Ghani and Dr Abdullah Abdullah's visit will highlight enduring partnership between the US and Afghanistan.
  • Joe Biden has ordered the withdrawal of all US forces from Afghanistan by September 11 , the 20th anniversary of the attacks that triggered the invasion. 
  • Growing fear and uncertainty about the future have left many Afghans desperate to leave.

WASHINGTON: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Afghanistan's head of the peace process Dr Abdullah Abdullah will meet Joe Biden at the White House on Friday, as the American military's withdrawal from the war-torn country continues.

Biden has ordered the withdrawal of all US forces from Afghanistan by this year's 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks that triggered the invasion. In moving to end America's longest war, the president said he believes that no more can be achieved.

"The visit by President Ghani and Dr Abdullah Abdullah will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan as the military drawdown continues," spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement on Sunday.

As the US military presses ahead to meet the September 11 deadline, the Taliban have fought daily battles with government forces and claim to have captured 40 districts.

The growing fear and uncertainty about the future have left many Afghans desperate to leave, including thousands of men and women who fear reprisals because they worked with foreign forces.

The Taliban said Sunday they remain committed to peace talks but insisted a "genuine Islamic system" in Afghanistan was the only way to end the war and ensure rights — including for women.

Talks between the militants and the Afghan government have been deadlocked for months and violence has surged across the country since May when the US military began its final withdrawal.

