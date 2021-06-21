Will Smith announces release of his memoir ‘Will’: ‘It’s been a labor of love’

Will Smith will be releasing a memoir titled Will on November 9 through Penguin Press

American actor Will Smith is gearing up to share his life story with the world in the form of a memoir.

It was announced on Sunday by Penguin Press that the Pursuit of Happyness star, 52, will be releasing a memoir titled Will on November 9.

Announcing the news to his fans and followers on Instagram, the actor and rapper shared a photo of the book’s cover art and said: "There's levels to it. Each repping a different stage of my life.”

Smith revealed that he is finally ready to let his book hit the shelves after he worked on it for two years continuously.



“It’s been a labor of love. It is finally ready,” he shared.