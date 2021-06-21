 
Video: Karachi man attacked by pet dogs in DHA Phase 6

  • CCTV footage shows two dogs attacking a man walking across a road in Defence Phase 6. 
  • The two caretakers of the dogs, after separating them from the victim, leave him in an injured state. 
  • Police register case against the dogs' owners, nominate caretakers as well. 

KARACHI: Two pet dogs attacked a man in the city's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 6 area Monday. 

Mirza Akhtar Ali Advocate was walking when two dogs can be seen in a CCTV footage darting towards him. The dogs take ahold of a frightened Ali and tackle him to the ground. 

Another man, who appears to be the caretaker of the dogs, tries hard to separate the animals from Ali but to no avail. 

The victim can be seen tackled to the ground as the hounds continue to attack him. The caretaker runs off to find another man and they both then rescue the advocate from the dogs. 

The two caretakers of the dogs, identified as Fahad and Ali, left the advocate injured on the road and left with the dogs. Police registered a case against the dogs' owner, Humayun Khan and nominated the two caretakers in the case as well. 

Police said Fahad and Ali were arrested and presented in court. The owner of the dogs secured bail in the case. 

