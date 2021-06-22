Usman Khan Kakar’s autopsy reveals no sign of torture

Deceased leader Usman Khan Kakar. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The autopsy of senator Usman Khan Kakar of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party has been completed upon the demand of his family after legislators in the Senate termed the accident that killed him 'mysterious and murky'.

According to the autopsy report, a copy of which is available with Geo News, no sign of torture or hitting were found on Kakar's body. The only marks found on the body were of surgery and cannulation during his treatment at the hospital. The actual cause of death will be declared in a pathology report, for which several samples have already been obtained from the body.

After the completion of the autopsy, Kakar's body has been handed over to his family to carry out the burial procedures. Kakar's family said that they will get the pathological samples counter-checked.

Senators demand probe into Kakar's death

A day ago, several senators from both sides of the divide paid tributes to the late senator and at the end, the House adopted a unanimous resolution expressing profound grief over Kakar’s demise. Former deputy chairman and PPP Senator Salim Mandviwalla said Kakar’s son and other family members told him at the hospital in Karachi that they want to find out what is the cause of death and whether he has been murdered.

The PPP senator continued that the surgeon, who had come from Quetta, told him that the kind of head injury and blood clotting in his head could not be possible by falling down. He said his family members want his postmortem and that he was alone at home at that time of the 'accident.'.

There was also a demand that a house committee should be formed to carry out an independent inquiry into the matter. Former inspector general of Police Punjab and PML-N Senator Rana Maqbool termed Kakar an ambassador of truth and said the information earlier received about Kakar suggested that he either had brain haemorrhage or a blood clot, but later it emerged he received an injury, which he noted was a question mark. He called for an investigation to ascertain the facts.

PPP Senator Bahramand Tangi had endorsed the proposal for inquiry and noted that if the family members of Kakar are demanding autopsy, they should get the right. He hoped that the Senate chairman being the custodian of the House will play his role in this connection.

Senator Ataur Rahman of the JUI-F underlined the need for an investigation to bring forth the truth and said Kakar used to challenge the establishment and had received threats. He said it appears that some incident took place. He said attempts had been made in the past as well to suppress the voices of dissent.

Senator Kauda Babar said he personally regards post-mortem as the desecration of the body but said it should be done if Kakar's family has doubts. He also suggested that a report should be summoned from the hospital where he breathed his last if deemed appropriate.

PML-N’s Mushahid Hussain Syed paid tributes to Kakar for being the voice of the voiceless and oppressed people of Pakistan, who talked about democracy and the rule of law within the Constitution. Syed also talked about the "murky and mysterious circumstances" leading to his death.

ANP Senator Umer Farooq said Kakar never talked about the break-up of the country. Wishing that an accident be the cause of Kakar’s death, he called for a free and fair investigation into the development.

PML-N’s Kamran Michael said the family’s grievances must be addressed and a committee should be formed to investigate the matter. Professor Sajid Mir said a formal inquiry should ascertain why and how all this happened. National Party Senator Muhammad Akram contended that the sudden death of Kakar, while he was all alone at home, is mysterious. He also backed the demand for an inquiry. He recalled that Kakar, in his last speech on the floor of the Senate, had said that those against whom he speaks will be responsible if anything wrong happens to him.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights Senator Walid Iqbal said his committee is ready to investigate the matter if need be. Senator Nuzhat Sadiq of the PML-N said Kakar’s death is an irreparable loss as he always stood for the federation.

A day ago, Kakar had passed away while being treated at a hospital in Karachi, information-secretary PKMAP Reza Mohammad Reza had confirmed. Usman Kakar had apparently fallen in his house in Quetta and was seriously injured. He was rushed to a hospital and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Condolences

Upon receiving the news of Senator Kakar's demise, leaders of different political parties started expressing their condolences.

Remembering Kakar, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri said that the deceased was a patriotic political and social leader.

"Usman Khan Kakar fought for the rights of the people of Balochistan and always voiced their concerns," Suri said.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar also expressed his condolences and said that Kakar's contribution towards the rights of Balochistan, along with his socio-political services, will always be remembered.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also sent his commiserations to the family members of the deceased and prayed for the departed soul.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also expressed his condolences and said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been deprived of a brave leader.

Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PPP's Sherry Rehman, and ANP Sindh's President Shahi Sayed also expressed their grief over Senator Kakar's demise.