Meghan and Harry to be stripped off titles amid 'fear of looking petty?'

Queen will let Meghan and Harry keep their titles to maintain the royal family's good image

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might not be losing their royal titles after all, as the royal family fears it will make them appear petty.



According to the CEO of Republic, an anti-monarchist group, said the Queen will let the Sussexes keep their titles to maintain the family's good image.

"I think it is very unlikely that they would move to take away those titles. It depends on how far Meghan and Harry go and whether they do anything which causes significant controversy," Smith told Express UK.

"In which case, they may see it as an opportunity to take those titles off them. It may be that there is a build-up of concern about them using those titles to pursue commercial projects, leading to a body of public opinion to get rid of them," he said.

"I think that the public does not care and is not interested in them using those titles to pursue commercial projects."

He continued: "Being proactive or acting without any prompt to take those titles off them would backfire badly on the royals. It would just seem petty and vindictive."