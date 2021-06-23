Britney Spears expressed serious opposition to conservatorship: report

Pop star Britney Spears has repeatedly opposed the conservatorship that gave her father control over her finances and personal life, according to documents obtained by the New York Times.



Pop star Britney Spears was also allegedly forced into a mental health facility as 'punishment' for taking stance amid her ongoing conservatorship, according to reports citing court documents.

The 39-year-old global music icon has rarely shared her thoughts on the unusual legal arrangement that has stripped her of independence since 2008. But the records reviewed by the Times, reveal that the singer has objected to the authority that the courts granted her father Jamie Spears.



"She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her," a court investigator wrote in 2016, according to the the paper.

The new details were revealed a day before Britney Spears was due to publicly address the court about ongoing conservatorship.