 
Can't connect right now! retry
health
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
Reuters

AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. Photo: Reuters

AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine is effective against Delta and Kappa variants, which were first identified in India, the company said on Tuesday, citing a study.

The study by the Oxford University investigated the ability of monoclonal antibodies in blood from recovered people and from those vaccinated to neutralize the Delta and Kappa variants, the statement said.

Last week, an analysis by the Public Health England (PHE) showed that vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca offer high protection of more than 90% against hospitalization from the Delta variant.

The latest Oxford study results are built on the recent analysis by PHE, the company said.

The Delta variant is becoming the globally dominant version of the disease, the World Health Organization's chief scientist said on Friday.

More From Health:

Another 39 people lose their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan

Another 39 people lose their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan
New vaccine guidelines not applicable on those who got first jab before June 21

New vaccine guidelines not applicable on those who got first jab before June 21
Pakistan revises guidelines for two-dose Chinese vaccines

Pakistan revises guidelines for two-dose Chinese vaccines
World Bank, African Union join forces to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines

World Bank, African Union join forces to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines
Pakistan reports major decrease in coronavirus cases, records lowest positivity rate in eight months

Pakistan reports major decrease in coronavirus cases, records lowest positivity rate in eight months
Italy says face masks will no longer be mandatory outdoors from June 28

Italy says face masks will no longer be mandatory outdoors from June 28
Cuban Covid vaccine Abdala 92 percent ´effective´, maker says

Cuban Covid vaccine Abdala 92 percent ´effective´, maker says
India starts inoculating all adults with free COVID-19 shots

India starts inoculating all adults with free COVID-19 shots
COVID-19 vaccination resumes in Punjab after supply improves

COVID-19 vaccination resumes in Punjab after supply improves
Coronavirus death toll crosses 22,000 mark in Pakistan

Coronavirus death toll crosses 22,000 mark in Pakistan
Brazil tops 500,000 Covid-19 deaths: minister

Brazil tops 500,000 Covid-19 deaths: minister
Explainer: When will we need a COVID-19 booster shot?

Explainer: When will we need a COVID-19 booster shot?

Latest

view all