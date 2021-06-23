 
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
Meghan and Harry not able to shun royal ties whether they 'like it or not'

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Meghan and Harry will not be able to completely part ways from the royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been told they will never be able to get out of the royal family, as their ties are deeply intertwined. 

Kehinde Andrews, a professor of Black Studies at Birmingham City University, said the Sussexes will not be able to completely part ways from the royals. 

Speaking to NBC News, Professor Andrews said Meghan will very much be a part of the royal family due to Harry's lineage, "Whether they like it or not, they still seem to represent the monarchy.

"He's still Prince Harry. He's still the grandson of the Queen. The way they'll be consumed is very much as part of the royals."

Harry and Meghan stepped down from the royal family in early 2020 and currently live in Santa Barbara, California with their two kids. 

