Jennifer Aniston swears off dating apps for this reason

Jennifer Aniston is looking for love but revealed that online dating platforms are not for her.

Speaking to People, the Friends star shared that she “absolutely” will not move to dating platforms to find a man.

“Absolutely no,” she told the outlet.

“I’m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it.”

While she has been married twice, the Morning Show star is convinced that she will not tie the knot ever again adding that she only wants to find a "fantastic partner".

“Oh, God, I don’t know,” she said.

“It’s not on my radar. I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents.”