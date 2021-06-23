 
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
Experts weigh in on baby Archie’s skin color row: report

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Experts recently weighed in on the Palace’s alleged row with Prince Harry regarding Archie’s skin color.

The claim has been made in Robert Lacey’s new book and it read, “When questioned by Oprah, Meghan admitted that no one in the Royal Family had ever asked her personally about the colour of Archie's skin - neither then, when she was pregnant, nor at any time.”

“When Oprah later put it to him [Harry] directly, he almost shrugged his shoulders. Pushed for details, he admitted: 'That was right at the beginning...right at the beginning'.”

“The skin colour conversation, as Harry described it, had actually taken place before the couple had even got engaged, at quite an early stage of their relationship - and it had been in general terms.”

