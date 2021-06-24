Britney Spears requests judge to end her conservatorship: 'I Am Traumatized’

Britney Spears, who appeared remotely in court on Wednesday to plead her case, requested a judge to end her 13-year-old conservatorship that has controlled her life and finances since 2008.

In a 24-minute statement, Britney Spears condemned her father and others, saying that she wants to sue her family and that she was “abused” by a previous therapist, among multiple other accusations.



"I've told the world I'm happy and OK," Britney said in court about the arrangement that has been in place for nearly 13 years. "I'm traumatized. I'm not happy, I can't sleep."



“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” she said. “I deserve to have a life.” “I’m not here to be anyone’s slave,” she said.

The singer's diehard fans and activists gathered in Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles as part of a #FreeBritney rally. Multiple other, similar rallies were scheduled for today across the country and internationally.



The charged participants hoped to bring an end to their beloved singer's conservatorship case, which leaves Spears' father, Jamie Spears, in control of her $60 million estate.

The conservatorship was put in place as she underwent a mental health crisis in 2008. She has credited it with saving her from financial ruin and keeping her a top flight pop star.

Britney Spears' request at a Los Angeles hearing came with her first words in open court in the conservatorship during its 13-year existence.

