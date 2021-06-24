Jennifer Aniston reveals her one simple rule when it comes to picking projects

American actor Jennifer Aniston is speaking about her new projects and the ones currently underway.



In a new interview with People, the Friends actor, 52, spoke about the second season of her Apple TV+ show The Morning Show, which is all set to debut in September.

Aniston revealed that while selecting her projects, she only keeps one thing in mind: work with good people.

“Life is too short. [I have a] no [expletive] rule. If you're not going to enjoy this process and have fun, sorry, you can't join the party. We're really lucky to get to do what we do,” said the actor.

Aniston also spoke about The Morning Show, which she executive produces and also stars in, alongside Reese Witherspoon.

"Running the show behind the scenes, and getting the cuts, and making the notes, and getting any edits, and watching it just come to life is just fantastic. I love it and it's all fallen into place very organically it feels like,” said Aniston.