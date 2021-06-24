 
Thursday Jun 24 2021
Jennifer Aniston reveals her one simple rule when it comes to picking projects

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

American actor Jennifer Aniston is speaking about her new projects and the ones currently underway.

In a new interview with People, the Friends actor, 52, spoke about the second season of her Apple TV+ show The Morning Show, which is all set to debut in September.

Aniston revealed that while selecting her projects, she only keeps one thing in mind: work with good people.

“Life is too short. [I have a] no [expletive] rule. If you're not going to enjoy this process and have fun, sorry, you can't join the party. We're really lucky to get to do what we do,” said the actor.

Aniston also spoke about The Morning Show, which she executive produces and also stars in, alongside Reese Witherspoon.

"Running the show behind the scenes, and getting the cuts, and making the notes, and getting any edits, and watching it just come to life is just fantastic. I love it and it's all fallen into place very organically it feels like,” said Aniston. 

Jennifer Aniston says she is learning to appreciate the little things in life

Jennifer Aniston speaks up about current feelings for ex-husband Brad Pitt

Britney Spears lashes out at dad Jamie Spears, calls conservatorship abusive

Prince Charles refutes Harry, Meghan's claims of cutting them off financially

Scooter Braun 'regrets' high-profile row with Taylor Swift: 'It makes me sad'

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus confirms cancer diagnosis

Angelina Jolie details how daughter Zahara faced bias by doctor after surgery

Drake Bell pleads guilty to child endangerment, faces 2 years behind bars

Justin Timberlake comes out in support of Britney Spears amid ongoing conservatorship trial

Jennifer Aniston talks about plans of marriage in the near future

Kim Kardashian says she doesn't promote unrealistic body ideals despite Photoshop fails

Prince Harry and Prince William's touching words to their mom Princess Diana revealed

