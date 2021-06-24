 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Sherry Rehman takes a dig at PM Imran Khan with 'robot' tweet

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

PPP leader Sherry Rehman (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (R). Photo: File
PPP leader Sherry Rehman (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (R). Photo: File

  • "Are robots all the men who are civilised in their behaviour and interactions with women?" asks Sherry Rehman.
  • "Didn’t realise we had such a large AI population," Rehman taunts PM.
  • Will PM apologise, wonders the PPP leader.

PPP leader Sherry Rehman on Thursday took a dig at Prime Minister Imran Khan over his recent comments on the rise of sexual violence in Pakistani society and women's dressing.

Related items

She poked fun at the prime minister's remarks, wondering whether all men who act in a civilised manner with women are "robots".

"Just so am clear: are robots all the men who are civilised in their behaviour and interactions with women? Or just those who don’t attack women? In any case, am newly appreciative of all my fellow robot colleagues and friends. Didn’t realise we had such a large AI population," she tweeted.

Rehman then said that the problem with the prime minister's statement was that many "non-robots" were feeling emboldened in their attacks against women.

"The problem is that many non-robots feel emboldened now to act out predations against women. They have been given sanction by a slew of spokeswomen too now citing culture, and society, no outlets etc. Many women are getting threats. So really, no laughing matter. Will PM apologise?" she wondered.

PM Imran Khan's comments trigger strong reaction on Twitter

PM Khan, in a recent interview with Axios's Johnathan Swan, commented on his previous statement of rising cases of rape and sexual violence in Pakistan.

Referring to the prime minister's earlier remarks on vulgarity that triggered a backlash on social media, Swan had asked him:

"On increasing vulgarity, you said it will have consequences, and you were accused of rape victim-blaming. How do you respond to that?"

In response, the prime minister defended his earlier remarks, saying "it is such nonsense".

"I never said veils-- this was never said. I said the concept of pardah is [to] avoid temptation in society. We don't have discos here, we don't have nightclubs," he said.

"So this is a completely different society, a way of life here. So, if you raise temptation in the society to the point, and all these young guys have nowhere to go, it has consequences on the society," he stressed.

"Do you think what women wear--that, that's part of any temptation?" asked Swan.

"If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on men," the prime minister responded. "Unless they're robots. I mean, it's common sense."

"Yes, but will it really provoke acts of sexual violence?" asked Swan.

"It depends which society you live in," answered PM Khan. "If in a society, people haven't seen that sort of a thing, it will have an impact on them," he added.

His remarks led to angry responses on social media, with many accusing the prime minister of blaming women and the way they dress, for rising acts of sexual violence. 

More From Pakistan:

Rights groups want PM Imran Khan to apologise for his comments on women's dressing

Rights groups want PM Imran Khan to apologise for his comments on women's dressing
Pakistani nuclear scientists win international awards

Pakistani nuclear scientists win international awards
PTI Balochistan minister Yar Mohammad Rind resigns

PTI Balochistan minister Yar Mohammad Rind resigns
These Pakistani men just spoke up against PM Imran Khan's victim blaming

These Pakistani men just spoke up against PM Imran Khan's victim blaming
COVID-19: Pakistan reports less than 50 daily deaths for 10th consecutive day

COVID-19: Pakistan reports less than 50 daily deaths for 10th consecutive day
Lahore Johar Town blast: CTD conducts raids in Punjab's cities

Lahore Johar Town blast: CTD conducts raids in Punjab's cities
Karachi's coronavirus positivity ratio rises to nearly 14%

Karachi's coronavirus positivity ratio rises to nearly 14%
Exams of classes 9, 10, 11, 12 will take place, come what may: Shafqat Mehmood

Exams of classes 9, 10, 11, 12 will take place, come what may: Shafqat Mehmood
Failure to attain Afghan peace 'most immediate challenge' facing SCO: Dr Moeed Yusuf

Failure to attain Afghan peace 'most immediate challenge' facing SCO: Dr Moeed Yusuf
Prolonged loadshedding adds to Karachi's woes amid summer heat

Prolonged loadshedding adds to Karachi's woes amid summer heat
Interior ministry allows AJK election commission to deploy Rangers for polls

Interior ministry allows AJK election commission to deploy Rangers for polls
With compliance on 26 points, no justification to keep Pakistan in FATF's grey list: Qureshi

With compliance on 26 points, no justification to keep Pakistan in FATF's grey list: Qureshi

Latest

view all