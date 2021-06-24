 
Can't connect right now! retry
health
Thursday Jun 24 2021
By
Reuters

Germany to give all willing a first coronavirus shot by end July, early August

By
Reuters

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

BERLIN: Germany expects everyone willing to be vaccinated to have received a first dose of a COVID-19 shot by the end of July or early August, Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff said on Thursday.

"Given the supplies we have and depending on how high vaccination willingness is, we can expect that by the end of July and beginning of August everyone who wants to will have received their first vaccination," Helge Braun told ARD television.

Read more: US to add heart inflammation warning for Covid mRNA vaccines for teens

Braun said high vaccination rates and levels of immunity against the virus will be decisive against the Delta variant, which he expects will be dominant in Germany within weeks. 

The share of COVID-19 infections caused by the more easily transmitted Delta variant of the coronavirus has doubled in Germany in a week and is likely to gain more traction over other variants, the Robert Koch Institute public health agency said on Wednesday.

More From Health:

COVID-19: Pakistan reports less than 50 daily deaths for 10th consecutive day

COVID-19: Pakistan reports less than 50 daily deaths for 10th consecutive day
US to add heart inflammation warning for Covid mRNA vaccines for teens

US to add heart inflammation warning for Covid mRNA vaccines for teens
Latest developments of Covid-19 pandemic from across world

Latest developments of Covid-19 pandemic from across world
AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines effective against Delta COVID-19 variants: study

AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines effective against Delta COVID-19 variants: study
Another 39 people lose their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan

Another 39 people lose their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan
AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India

AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India
New vaccine guidelines not applicable on those who got first jab before June 21

New vaccine guidelines not applicable on those who got first jab before June 21
Pakistan revises guidelines for two-dose Chinese vaccines

Pakistan revises guidelines for two-dose Chinese vaccines
World Bank, African Union join forces to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines

World Bank, African Union join forces to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines
Pakistan reports major decrease in coronavirus cases, records lowest positivity rate in eight months

Pakistan reports major decrease in coronavirus cases, records lowest positivity rate in eight months
Italy says face masks will no longer be mandatory outdoors from June 28

Italy says face masks will no longer be mandatory outdoors from June 28
Cuban Covid vaccine Abdala 92 percent ´effective´, maker says

Cuban Covid vaccine Abdala 92 percent ´effective´, maker says

Latest

view all