PM Imran Khan asks Bill Gates to set up Microsoft 'incubation' lab in Pakistan

Bill Gates (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (R). Photos: File.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday morning had a telephonic conversation with Microsoft founder and the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates.

Taking to Twitter, the premier announced that during the phone call, he thanked Gates and his foundation for helping Pakistan with the polio eradication campaign.

"This time last [year], we had 56 reported cases. This [year], so far only one case. Insha Allah, we will eradicate polio completely in the coming year," the premier wrote.

PM Khan added that he has also asked Bill Gates to set up a Microsoft "incubation" (innovation) lab in Pakistan.