pakistan
Thursday Jun 24 2021
PM Imran Khan asks Bill Gates to set up Microsoft 'incubation' lab in Pakistan

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Bill Gates (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (R). Photos: File.

  • PM Imran Khan thanks Bill Gates and his foundation for helping  Pakistan with the polio eradication campaign.
  • Says polio will be eradicated from the country next year as only one case was reported this year as against 56 in 2020.
  • Asks Bill Gates to set up a Microsoft 'incubation' lab in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday morning had a telephonic conversation with Microsoft founder and the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates.

Taking to Twitter, the premier announced that during the phone call, he thanked Gates and his foundation for helping Pakistan with the polio eradication campaign. 

"This time last [year], we had 56 reported cases. This [year], so far only one case. Insha Allah, we will eradicate polio completely in the coming year," the premier wrote.

PM Khan added that he has also asked Bill Gates to set up a Microsoft "incubation" (innovation) lab in Pakistan. 

