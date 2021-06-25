 
Scarlett Johansson discusses emotional last day on Black Widow set

American actress Scarlett Johansson portrayed superspy Natasha Romanoff for a decade now. she got very emotional on the last day on the film set.

The 36-year-old actress said an earlier goodbye to her iconic character in "Avengers: Endgame" which was released on April 26, 2019. In the movie, Scarlett Johansson was seen sacrificing her life and she left Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in possession of the Soul Stone.

The earlier Marvel Cinematic Universe outings were entirely male-led shows. Superspy Natasha Romanoff, who is also known as Black Widow, remained a secondary character. The upcoming Black Widow film is the first by Scarlett Johansson where her female character was in the focus. Given that Natasha Romanoff is dead, the movie, Black Widow, was set as an entire flashback to the pre-"Avengers: Infinity War" times.

This will be an official sendoff by Scarlett Johansson to the character of Romanoff as the movie is set for July 9 release. It was no surprise that the film cast and crew had potent feelings on the final day of filming "Black Widow.

In an interview, "Black Widow" director Cate Shortland revealed people were emotional on the last day for both expected and unexpected reasons. "The first A.D., Jamie [Christopher], had also done, I think, six or seven films with her," Shortland revealed to media.

"He was crying. [Johansson] was crying, and I was crying. I think we were all really emotional. She's a trooper, too. She had been shooting for four and a half months, and she had pneumonia."

Cate Shortland continued to shower praise on Scarlett Johansson. "

If you've ever had pneumonia, you know how hard it can be to get out of bed — much less film an action movie."

Scarlett also confirmed Cate Shortland's account about both her illness and her emotional state. "The last thing I shot for this film was actually when Natasha and Taskmaster come together for their final fight beat," Johansson said.

"I was fully on an inhaler at that point crawling towards the finish line of the MCU."

Scarlett Johansson has another reason to be very emotional as she disclosed that her 10-year companionship with Black Widow stunt collaborator Heidi Moneymaker is coming to an end.

"It was actually even made much more emotional because Heidi Moneymaker, who is my longtime stunt collaborator, who has been with me on this journey for 10 years, it was also her last day as Black Widow," emotional Scarlett Johansson confirmed.

"And so it was very fitting that she was present for that. And we just, you know, took a moment to survey this decade of time, and what we built together. We had all the feels."

"I feel like there have been like seven 'last days' for me on these films," Johansson said.

"I've had so many last days, and they were all full of tears."

"Black Widow" is all set to premiere on theatres and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9.

