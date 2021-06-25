Harrison Ford injured during rehearsals for Indiana Jones 5 fight scene

Hollywood superstar Harrison Ford suffered shoulder injury during a rehearsal for an Indiana Jones 5 fight scene.

The 78-year-old actor was on set when he received injury as the franchise's latest instalment has begun production in the U.K.



Disney officials, in their statement, said: "In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder.

"Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks."

In 1984, Harrison suffered a serious back injury while filming Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom. In 2014 he also broke bones in his leg when a hydraulic door crushed the limb on the set of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.



Harrison Ford is reprising his iconic role as the titular archaeologist for the fifth film in the movie series, which will also feature Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Boyd Holbrook.