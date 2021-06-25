 
entertainment
Friday Jun 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry slammed for 'moaning' about money: 'Should be ashamed!'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 25, 2021

'Prince Harry is 36 now and should feel ashamed for asking Charles for finances,' said royal expert

Prince Harry has caught flak for complaining about the royal family cutting him off after Megxit, according to a royal expert. 

Writing in the Telegraph, Robert Taylor said the Duke of Sussex should be ashamed for relying on his father for money.

“Is there anything more unseemly than rich people complaining about money? he asked, “By any normal standards, Harry and Meghan are super-wealthy.

"They have an estimated joint worth of nearly £10million, and live in a luxury pad in California overlooking the Pacific. They mix with millionaires and billionaires.

“Yet Harry saw fit to moan, in that blockbuster interview with Oprah, that his father had ‘literally’ cut him off.”

Adding that Harry is 36 now and should feel ashamed for asking Charles for finances, Taylor penned, “There comes a time – and it shouldn’t take until 36 – when you need to buy your own dinner."

