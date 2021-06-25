Kensington Palace confirms Harry and William to reunite for Diana statue unveiling

Kensington Palace has issued a statement about the unveiling of Princess Diana statue.



According to the details issued by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Prince Harry will be joined by close family of late Princess Diana, members of the statue committee, the sculptor of the statue Ian Rank-Broadley and gardener designer Pip Morrison.

Prince Harry would not be accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle and his two children during his visit to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex is likely to return to the US after a brief stay in the UK.

Reports said that Prince Harry would not meet Queen Elizabeth during his stay in the UK as the monarch would be on a visit to Scotland.