Friday Jun 25 2021
Britney Spears pens heartfelt note of apology to fans

Friday Jun 25, 2021

Britney Spears recently turned to social media and wrote a heartwarming apology note to fans after her emotional court hearing.

The singer’s note was posted to Instagram alongside a caption that detailed her candid apology.

It read, “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light!!!!”

“Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped … so I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales !!!!!”

