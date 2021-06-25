 
entertainment
Friday Jun 25 2021
Gigi Hadid speaks out about ‘genius’ baby Khai

Friday Jun 25, 2021

Model and new mom Gigi Hadid recently sat down for a chat and gushed over her daughter’s Khai’s soaring intellect.

The young mother wore her heart on her sleeve during her interview with Access Hollywood and addressed a myriad of topics, from the joys of motherhood to her ‘most genius’ baby.

She was quoted saying, “The highlight is, I would say, the most simple things. Just seeing her learn something new every day, even if it's like picking up a cup or putting a ball in a hole. You just think they're the best, most genius thing that's ever been born. Yeah, just the small things, I would say.”

Check it out below:


