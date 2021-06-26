Prince Charles, Harry rift intensifies, duo 'not on speaking terms'

Prince Harry will not be getting a chance to meet Charles as communication breaks down completely

Prince Charles and his estranged son, Prince Harry, are not ready to extend an olive branch to each other just yet.



The Duke of Sussex, who flew back to the UK for Princess Diana's memorial event on Friday, will not be getting a chance to meet Charles as there is no communication between them whatsoever.

“Tensions continue to run high between Charles and Harry. Neither are willing to bury the hatchet,” an insider said. “Their relationship is boarding on irreparable.”

“Harry doesn’t particularly want to see Charles on his return to the U.K. and the feeling is mutual,” the source added.

It was earlier reported that the Prince of Wales will be turning his back on Harry as soon as he arrives in the UK, as he will be leaving for a trip to Scotland.

In March, Harry and Meghan appeared in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, alleging the royal family of racism, cutting them off financially and barring them from getting help for mental well-being.