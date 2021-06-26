 
Saturday Jun 26 2021
Saturday Jun 26, 2021

Kurulus:Osman: Bala Hatun actress says Facebook, Twitter accounts do not belong to her

Turkish actress Özge Törer on Saturday clarified that Facebook and Twitter accounts being run in her name does not belong to her.

The actress is followed by more than 446,000 people on her Instagram account which does not have the blue verified badge.

Ozge is best known for her role as Bala Hatun in hit TV series "Kurulus: Osman".

The series is set to return for the third season after its second season ended recently.

Ozge plays the wife of Osman Bey in the Turkish drama which tells the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire.


