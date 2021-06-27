Alizeh Shah responds to social media comment about her short hair

Pakistan television actress Alizeh Shah has recently been sharing her throwback adorable pictures on social media. The 21-year-old actress posted a childhood picture on Instagram on Saturday.

In the picture, the little baby is seen with her wide eyes focused on the camera. The actress expressed her delight by writing 'he he he' in the caption.

Carrying a toy in her hand, the cute baby is seen seated on a bed with toys placed in front of her. Three stuffed toys can be seen in her background.



Also on Saturday, Alizeh Shah posted a screenshot of some social media user's comment on her Instagram Story. The user finds fault with her having short hair, saying, "Bachpan me is k bal phir b lamby thy." The actress penned a question on the screenshot to serve as her caption. She asked, "WO PUCHNA YE THA K BARAY HO K BAAL LAMBAY RAKHNA ZARURI HA KYA."

In an indirect manner, she answered her troll that it is not essential to rock long hair and absolutely not when you are comfortable otherwise.

In a two-week-old Instagram post, Alizeh Shah posted American singer Billie Eilish's short film 'Not My Responsibility' along with her cute slo-mo on Instagram. "Do you know me?/ Really know me?/ You have opinions/ About my opinions/ About my music/ About my clothes/ About my body/ Some people hate what I wear/ Some people praise it/ Some people use it to shame others/ Some people use it to shame me/ But I feel you watching/ Always/ And nothing I do goes unseen/ Your disapproval/ Or your sigh of relief/ If I lived by them/ I'd never be able to move/ Would you like me to be quiet?/ Do my shoulders provoke you?/ Does my chest?/ Am I my stomach?/ My hips?/ The body I was born with/ Is it not what you wanted?/ If I wear what is comfortable?/ I am not a woman/ Though you've never seen my body/ You still judge it/ And judge me for it/ Why?/ We have assumptions about people/ Based on their size/ We decide who they are/ We decide what they're worth/ If I wear more/ If I wear less/ Who decides what it makes me?/ What that means/ Is my value based on your perception?/ Or is your opinion of me/ Not my responsibility."

Check out Billie Eilish's short film Not My Responsibility here:



