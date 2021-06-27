 
Sunday Jun 27 2021
Ed Sheeran addresses dreams, origins for ‘Bad Habits'

Lyricist and singer Ed Sheeran recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the origins for Bad Habits as well as his hopes and dreams for its success.

The star wore his heart on his sleeve during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music and was quoted saying, “I kinda reached the end of my album, in the mixing stage” and for those unaware, “always for my records the last stage is the most important.”

“I’d finished the record and I was like ‘I’m gonna do a couple more weeks in the studio’ and I remember talking to Freddie who played me him and his brothers tunes and I was like ‘lets make the perfect rain radio tune for you guys’ and then we started doing it.”

During the course of his interview Sheeran even admitted to having limited dance music experience in his portfolio, however, once showed it to his manager, everyone on the team fell in love and decided to polish the track out.

Check it out below:


