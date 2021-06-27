 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 27 2021
Web Desk

Kris Jenner pens touching note to daughter Khloe Kardashian on birthday

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Kris Jenner marked her daughter Khloe Kardashian’s birthday with a touching note on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the momager posted a carousel of photos of the Good American founder along with a lengthy note extending her well wishes to her daughter.

"Happy Birthday to my Angel Bunny @khloekardashian!!! You are one of the most remarkable human beings I’ve ever known and I’m so proud to be your mommy.!! I have never met anyone more supportive and positive and loving and kind and generous and giving!" she began. 

"You are so patient with all of us especially all of True’s cousins. You are everyone’s ride or die and you love so hard. Thank you for being the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister and auntie… you continually support and encourage each and every one of us and on top of it all you make the best cinnamon rolls I have ever had!!!

"I love you so much and being your Mommy will always be my greatest joy!! I love you my bunny," she wrote.

The heartfelt note touched the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star who responded: "I love you so much mommy! Thank you so much for your beautiful message! We have the best life and mainly because of you. I got to make you some more cinnamon rolls LOL who knew you loved them like that."

Take a look:



