Lawmakers to get in-camera briefing on national security

Speaker Asad Qaiser has convened a meeting of NA's panel on national security.

Leaders of the opposition parties have been invited for a briefing on national security.

It is not clear whether Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the meeting or not.

ISLAMABAD: A session of the National Assembly's committee on national security has been summoned for a briefing on the latest situation and regional issues amid the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser will chair the in-camera meeting convening on July 1 at 3pm. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak will also be part of the proceedings.

Issues related to national security will be on the agenda. Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto and other lawmakers will also attend.

The meeting will also discuss the current situation in Afghanistan and its impact on Pakistan.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, federal ministers and parliamentarians have been specially invited for the briefing.

Pakistan has, on multiple occasions, raised the issue of peaceful settlement of the Afghan imbroglio and has urged all the groups to sit and sort out their differences.



PM Khan, in his interaction with the US media, pointed out that there’s no military solution and that there’s no favourite for Pakistan.

The violence has increased in the war-torn country since the foreign troops' withdrawal started

In a recent interview, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf also expressed concern on the current Afghanistan situation, saying that "it is not good".