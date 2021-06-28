WhatsApp hides online status for business accounts for beta Android users

Users will no longer be able to view the availability status of business accounts on WhatsApp, announced WABetaInfo.



In the new beta version for Android users, people noticed they can no longer view the last seen or the online status for accounts running businesses.

If you’re an Android beta user you will only see ‘Business account’ instead of online or last seen.



For now, you will still be able to view the availability status and last seen from WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for iOS.

If all goes well with this updated version on Android, this feature will be implemented on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for iOS as well.