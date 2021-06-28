 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp hides online status for business accounts for beta Android users

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Users will no longer be able to view the availability status of business accounts on WhatsApp, announced WABetaInfo.

In the new beta version for Android users, people noticed they can no longer view the last seen or the online status for accounts running businesses.

If you’re an Android beta user you will only see ‘Business account’ instead of online or last seen.

For now, you will still be able to view the availability status and last seen from WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for iOS.

If all goes well with this updated version on Android, this feature will be implemented on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for iOS as well.

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp disables waveform voice messages on Android

WhatsApp disables waveform voice messages on Android
Avatar hopes for rare success with a gaming tie-in

Avatar hopes for rare success with a gaming tie-in
Study finds dinosaurs existed in ancient wintery Arctic

Study finds dinosaurs existed in ancient wintery Arctic

Pakistani nuclear scientists win international awards

Pakistani nuclear scientists win international awards
WhatsApp to introduce ‘view once’ feature for pictures, videos soon

WhatsApp to introduce ‘view once’ feature for pictures, videos soon
Mariam Nusrat, a Forbes Next 1000 entrepreneur, is transforming the world with games for social change

Mariam Nusrat, a Forbes Next 1000 entrepreneur, is transforming the world with games for social change
WhatsApp will soon be available on multiple devices without internet connection

WhatsApp will soon be available on multiple devices without internet connection
Newest Boeing 737 MAX makes first test flight

Newest Boeing 737 MAX makes first test flight
Snapchat putting brakes on controversial 'speed filter' feature

Snapchat putting brakes on controversial 'speed filter' feature
China set to launch first crew to new space station

China set to launch first crew to new space station
Spotify launches Greenroom, a Clubhouse competitor

Spotify launches Greenroom, a Clubhouse competitor
India claims Twitter ignoring new rules as feud escalates

India claims Twitter ignoring new rules as feud escalates

Latest

view all