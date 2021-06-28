Victoria Beckham celebrates 50th wedding anniversary of her parents

Monday Jun 28, 2021
British singer, songwriter and fashion designer Victoria Beckham celebrated 50th wedding anniversary of her parents Anthony Adams and Jackie Adams.
Taking to Instagram, Victoria Beckham shared a sweet photo with parents alongside a lovely note.
She wrote “Such a special day yesterday celebrating my parents 50th wedding anniversary!”
“So inspiring, 50 years, wow!! We love you so much and so happy we finally got to celebrate as a family.”
Victoria Beckham continued “I’ve missed this time together so much!"
The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.