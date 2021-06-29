Khloe Kardashian reveals her real 'soulmates' after split from Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has opened up on her real 'soulmates' amid reports of split from Tristan Thompson.

The reality star shared rare photo with brother Rob Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner, calling them her 'soulmates', leaving fans guessing about her relationship with Thompson.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a tribute to two of her siblings on Monday, indicating she believes her family members more than anyone after her break-up with Tristan Thompson.



The 37-year-old's cuddly photo, featuring her younger brother Rob Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner, comes week after her split with the father of her daughter.

'Soulmates' Khloe captioned the snap, along with colorful starburst emojis.

The trio appear to be at one of their homes and dressed casually. Rob rarely appears on the Kardashian-Jenner social media feeds and prefers to stay out of the spotlight.