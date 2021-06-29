Kate Middleton and Prince Charles won't join William and Harry to pay homage to Diana: report

Kate Middleton and Prince Charles reportedly won't attend Princess Diana’s memorial launch on Thursday, triggering new debate among the royal fans.

The Duchess of Cambridge won't join Prince William and Prince Harry on the unveiling of a statue. The heart-wrenching ceremony will take place to commemorate the late Princess of Wales in honour of what would have been her 60th birthday.

Prince Charles, Diana’s ex-husband, will also reportedly be absent from the event, as “old wounds” could be resurfaced. "It brings back memories for him; happy, sad, regretful,” an insider told the UK Times.



The two senior royals' absence from the much-highly anticipated event may, somehow, spark new controversy within the family.

However, Prince William and Prince Harry are all set to pay homage to their late mom Diana Princess of Wales. The statue has arrived at Kensington Palace ahead of its official unveiling on Thursday (July 1).



The two brothers will now be joined only by Diana’s close family, the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley and garden designer Pip Morrison, according to the palace.



Royal fans and experts were speculating that Kate Middleton would be on hand at the upcoming Princess Diana statue unveiling to broker peace between Prince Harry and Prince William.

Prince Harry's UK visit is being considered highly crucial for the royal family as it may help defuse tensions within the family.