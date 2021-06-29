 
Pakistan reports 735 new coronavirus cases over 24 hours

A woman walks around a market, wearing a facemask. Photo: AFP
  • Twenty-three people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan on Monday. 
  • Active number of cases rise to 31,153. 
  • Positivity ratio stands at 1.78%, as per the NCOC. 

Pakistan continued to report fewer cases of coronavirus Tuesday as 735 people contracted the infection, as per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). 

Twenty-three people passed away from the infection over the past 24 hours, as per the NCOC, while the positivity rate stands at 1.78%. 

Pakistan conducted a total 41,133 tests across the country on Monday, said the NCOC. 

The total caseload of the country has increased 956,392 while there are 32,153 active cases of infection in Pakistan. 

Deaths across Pakistan from coronavirus have increased to 22,254 while the total recoveries have risen to 901,985, as per the NCOC. 



